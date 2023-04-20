Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BBVA opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.3333 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also

