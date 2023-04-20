Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $114,000 Stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in eGain were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of eGain by 47.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,005,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 325,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 181.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 69.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 4.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of eGain by 7.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 353,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.20 on Thursday. eGain Co. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 million, a PE ratio of -102.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

