Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $18.51 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,452 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.33. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $131.40.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

