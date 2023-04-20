Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $202,000 Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 40.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 59.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Camping World Stock Performance

NYSE CWH opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.55.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 53.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading

