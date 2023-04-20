Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $203,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $212,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Horizon Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

