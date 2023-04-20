Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in JD.com by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

JD.com Trading Down 1.7 %

JD.com Announces Dividend

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading

