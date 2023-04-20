Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 284.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after buying an additional 10,039,284 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 321.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,780,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,818 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $4,531,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 129,321,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,293,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,700,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $970.00 per share, with a total value of $4,850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $233.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.54 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

