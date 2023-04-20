Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Psychemedics were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Psychemedics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Psychemedics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Psychemedics Co. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

Psychemedics Dividend Announcement

Psychemedics ( NASDAQ:PMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -147.37%.

Psychemedics Profile

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

