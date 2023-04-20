Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $200,000 in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 284,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 93,836 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 300,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 86,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $41.35 on Thursday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

