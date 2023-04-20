Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $200,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,318,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after buying an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $288.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $293.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.80. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

