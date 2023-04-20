Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $207,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading

