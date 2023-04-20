Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $78,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

