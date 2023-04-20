Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $539.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 13.86%.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Further Reading

