Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tellurian

In other Tellurian news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $3,843,914.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,749,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,932,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,167,552 shares of company stock valued at $24,491,453. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tellurian Stock Down 0.7 %

TELL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

TELL stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.25. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $102.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.