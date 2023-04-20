Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARR opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $987.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.23. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.71%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.24%.

ARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

