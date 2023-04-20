Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

HA stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $448.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

