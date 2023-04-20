Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $130,000 Investment in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,357,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after purchasing an additional 121,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,179,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,059,000 after purchasing an additional 445,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,948,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 147,685 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.