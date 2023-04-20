Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $146,000 Investment in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

