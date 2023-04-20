Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $180,000 Investment in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in IMAX by 1,905.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.22% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

IMAX stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

