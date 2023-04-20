Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in USD Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 199,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in USD Partners by 11.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 99,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in USD Partners during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

USDP stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. USD Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.49%.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

