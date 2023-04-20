Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

MCRB opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.65. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

MCRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.