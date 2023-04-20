Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %
MCRB opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.65. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.