Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,290 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

