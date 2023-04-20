Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 1,563,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,149,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,402,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,341,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 106,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,184,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

