Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,747,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 439,091 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,032,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 97,146 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 303.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 853,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 642,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,057,000.

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $26.87.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

