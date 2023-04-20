Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

