Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 50.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 17.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Shares of SBSW opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

