Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.49. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 65.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.