Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,037 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $78,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

ASG opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

