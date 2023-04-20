Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,487 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FOF stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.