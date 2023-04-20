Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 794 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 40.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

RMM opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $17.32.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.