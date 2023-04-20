Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in WPP by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,004,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 175,158 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in WPP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 957,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,445,000 after purchasing an additional 193,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WPP by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in WPP by 10.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 345,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 770 ($9.53) to GBX 760 ($9.40) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.29.

WPP Trading Down 1.9 %

WPP Increases Dividend

WPP stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.4657 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Further Reading

