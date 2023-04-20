Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.082 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

