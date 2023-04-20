Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,988 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 42,124 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.78 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

