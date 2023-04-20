Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WLK opened at $118.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.25. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.26%.

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.93.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

