Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.59 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 73,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.