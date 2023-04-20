William Sumas Sells 1,592 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) EVP William Sumas sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $35,103.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, William Sumas sold 146 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $3,219.30.

On Wednesday, April 12th, William Sumas sold 249 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $5,490.45.

On Monday, April 10th, William Sumas sold 147 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $3,211.95.

On Monday, April 3rd, William Sumas sold 7,052 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $160,856.12.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Village Super Market in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 27.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

