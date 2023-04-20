Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,903 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,130,000 after acquiring an additional 239,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $15,222,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $73.74 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.37). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $550.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.