Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $224.70

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.70 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 226.50 ($2.80). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 225.50 ($2.79), with a volume of 536,684 shares.

Witan Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 224.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43.

Witan Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Shefaly Yogendra purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £4,320 ($5,345.87). Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

