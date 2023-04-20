Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,736.98

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,736.98 ($33.87) and traded as high as GBX 2,847 ($35.23). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,790 ($34.53), with a volume of 269,575 shares changing hands.

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.55) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.32) price objective on Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($38.98) price objective on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,495 ($43.25).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,736.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,357.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -369.05.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

