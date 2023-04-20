Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,368,000 after purchasing an additional 175,134 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 82,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.87.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

