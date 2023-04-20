XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,102 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

XPeng Stock Performance

About XPeng

NYSE XPEV opened at $9.87 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

