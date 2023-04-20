Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is Monaco Asset Management SAM’s 9th Largest Position

Monaco Asset Management SAM cut its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the quarter. Yamana Gold makes up 2.5% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 119,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 32.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 703,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 71.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 36.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,995,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,590 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yamana Gold Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.