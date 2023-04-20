Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.94.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.12 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $138.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,805 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

