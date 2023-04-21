10,000 Shares in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of XFLT opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

(Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.