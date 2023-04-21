21,979 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $85.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $324.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.31.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

