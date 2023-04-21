2,316 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BN opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.34. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $56.59.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

