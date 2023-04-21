24,154 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $286,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RFV stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $110.46.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

