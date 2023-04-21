33,692 Shares in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF opened at $51.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $59.73.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

