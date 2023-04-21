3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $103.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.77.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $104.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

