42,418 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $261,988,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,070,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,117,000. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,051,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $28,502,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.